World
Poland’s ruling party is losing voter support, poll shows
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WARSAW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is rapidly losing voter support, according to a poll conducted by the IBRiS laboratory.
Parliamentary elections in Poland are scheduled for autumn this year.
January 5, 12:33
The media reported on the massive closure of small shops in Poland
Poll results show that all major political groups are losing voter support, but most of all PiS – minus 4.5% compared to the December poll.
If the elections were held next Sunday, 29.7% of respondents would vote for PiS. The largest opposition group “Civil Coalition” lost 2.9% of voters in December, support for the “Left” decreased by 0.8%, and the Polish Peasants’ Party – by 0.5%.
Against this background, the coalition of nationalists and eurosceptics “Confederation” gained the most additional supporters. It was supported by 6.6% of respondents (an increase of 1.4%).
The survey was conducted on January 5-6 using the CATI method (the interview with the respondent is conducted by phone). 1100 people took part in it.
January 7, 06:44
In Poland, they told how Ukraine “stabbed a knife in the back” of Hungary
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report