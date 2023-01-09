World

Poland's ruling party is losing voter support, poll shows

WARSAW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is rapidly losing voter support, according to a poll conducted by the IBRiS laboratory.
Parliamentary elections in Poland are scheduled for autumn this year.
Poll results show that all major political groups are losing voter support, but most of all PiS – minus 4.5% compared to the December poll.
If the elections were held next Sunday, 29.7% of respondents would vote for PiS. The largest opposition group “Civil Coalition” lost 2.9% of voters in December, support for the “Left” decreased by 0.8%, and the Polish Peasants’ Party – by 0.5%.
Against this background, the coalition of nationalists and eurosceptics “Confederation” gained the most additional supporters. It was supported by 6.6% of respondents (an increase of 1.4%).
The survey was conducted on January 5-6 using the CATI method (the interview with the respondent is conducted by phone). 1100 people took part in it.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

