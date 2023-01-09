More than 30 people kidnapped in southern Nigeria | News

Report This Content

At least 31 people were kidnapped by a group of armed men who carried out an alleged terrorist attack in the Nigerian state of Edo in the south of the African country.

According to official sources, on Saturday night several armed men attacked a group of travelers who were at a train terminal. As a result of the shots, several people were reportedly injured.

Local media reported that after the attack, local police detained a group of people suspected of having committed the attack.

The Nigerian government condemned the kidnapping of passengers, which it described as despicable and promised a prompt response to the criminal action.

“The Nigerian Police are on the trail of the criminals and have been mobilized with a view to protecting the life and property of the remaining passengers,” said the press officer for the Nigerian Ministry of Transport.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



