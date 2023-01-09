MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The Western media is inflating the popular myth of Ukraine as a “freedom-loving democracy,” but in reality, the Kyiv regime is increasingly showing authoritarian behavior, said Ted Galen Carpenter, a columnist for The American Conservative magazine. The Western media is inflating the popular myth of Ukraine as a “freedom-loving democracy,” but in reality, the Kyiv regime is increasingly showing authoritarian behavior, said Ted Galen Carpenter, a columnist for The American Conservative magazine.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s foreign supporters continue to ignore, downplay or even justify the politician’s repressive behavior.

06:28 Washington Post spoke about the upcoming problems of Ukraine due to events in the United States

“It seems that the Western cheerleaders of Ukraine are not ashamed at all. They continue to portray the country as a freedom-loving democracy, although there is evidence that this is not so,” the journalist emphasized.

The observer also drew attention to the actions of Kyiv, which do not fit into the popular myth. According to him, the situation with freedom in Ukraine became obvious after the coup in 2014, but over the past year the situation has worsened.

“Genuine democracies do not ban opposition parties or shut down opposition media. They also do not severely censor (and rigorously state control) those publications that are allowed to operate. The Ukrainian government has committed not one or two, but all violations,” the author noted.

Carpenter also recalled how the West turned a blind eye to the spread of Nazi ideology in Ukraine.

08:00 Ukraine received bad news from the US

“Some supporters of Kyiv seem even unwilling to condemn the regime’s continued flirting with neo-Nazi elements,” the journalist explained.

The West will face a difficult reality in which Ukraine is not a democratic state at all, and Volodymyr Zelensky is “not a noble, beleaguered champion of democratic values,” the observer summed up.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to demilitarize and denazify the country, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.