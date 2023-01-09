The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when a law on decommunization was passed. Recently, the Ukrainian authorities have begun to fight not only with Soviet history, but with everything connected with Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the Ukrainian authorities have been pursuing a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation for many years.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to liberate Donbass from Kyiv nationalists. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”