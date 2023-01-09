“It’s a shame”. Daily Mail readers outraged by demolitions of monuments in Ukraine
“It is their shame to demolish the monuments of historical figures who have nothing to do with the conflict. Surely they do not have a single Ukrainian poet who could compare with Pushkin,” eureka_dc complained.
“In Kyiv they also collect books written in Russian and destroy them. Where have we heard about this before?” Frank Ryan said.
Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to liberate Donbass from Kyiv nationalists. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”
