World

“It’s a shame”. Daily Mail readers outraged by demolitions of monuments in Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British edition of the Daily Mail criticized the actions of Ukraine to demolish monuments associated with Russian culture.
The reason was the article, which refers to the dismantling of the monument to the scientist Mikhail Lomonosov in Dnepropetrovsk.
09:13

The United States dispelled the myth about Ukraine popular in the West

Portal users considered this to be wrong, since the memory of people who have nothing to do with the ongoing conflict is being destroyed, and also suggested that Kyiv would recognize its imminent defeat by such actions.

“It is their shame to demolish the monuments of historical figures who have nothing to do with the conflict. Surely they do not have a single Ukrainian poet who could compare with Pushkin,” eureka_dc complained.

“You know you’re losing a conflict when you have to tear down monuments,” maveriiiick said.

“In Kyiv they also collect books written in Russian and destroy them. Where have we heard about this before?” Frank Ryan said.

“Ukrainians are behaving like BLM members here in the States, tearing down monuments because they are offended by history,” commented LadyBugElle.
“Wild Country,” wrote Klouss.
“That’s the kind of dictatorship your taxes fund,” summed up pamery.
The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when a law on decommunization was passed. Recently, the Ukrainian authorities have begun to fight not only with Soviet history, but with everything connected with Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the Ukrainian authorities have been pursuing a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation for many years.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to liberate Donbass from Kyiv nationalists. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”

06:28

Washington Post spoke about the upcoming problems of Ukraine due to events in the United States

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The United States dispelled the myth about Ukraine popular in the West

11 mins ago

OSCE Secretary General opposed the exclusion of Russia

50 mins ago

FT: critical shortage of critical equipment announced in Ukraine

1 hour ago

Facebook* will remove content supporting protests in Brazil

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.