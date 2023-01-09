MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid spoke out against the exclusion of Russia from the organization, which was called for in Kyiv. OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid spoke out against the exclusion of Russia from the organization, which was called for in Kyiv.

“I think from today’s point of view it makes sense that Russia should continue to be a member of the OSCE,” she said in an interview with the German newspaper Welt.

December 29, 2022, 02:13 Lavrov appreciated the activities of the West in the OSCE

According to the diplomat, sitting at the same table does not mean “exchanging diplomatic courtesies.”

“One day we will again need negotiating channels. And the OSCE is the only security organization in which everyone who matters for the European security architecture sits at the same table,” the Secretary General concluded.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said last summer that the OSCE is at the stage of self-destruction. In his opinion, the organization will perish if Russia remains in its composition.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted at the end of December that the West had turned the OSCE into an arena of propaganda battles, and Poland’s chairmanship nullified the results of the organization’s work.