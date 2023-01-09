World

OSCE Secretary General opposed the exclusion of Russia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 49 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid spoke out against the exclusion of Russia from the organization, which was called for in Kyiv.
“I think from today’s point of view it makes sense that Russia should continue to be a member of the OSCE,” she said in an interview with the German newspaper Welt.
December 29, 2022, 02:13

Lavrov appreciated the activities of the West in the OSCE

According to the diplomat, sitting at the same table does not mean “exchanging diplomatic courtesies.”
“One day we will again need negotiating channels. And the OSCE is the only security organization in which everyone who matters for the European security architecture sits at the same table,” the Secretary General concluded.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said last summer that the OSCE is at the stage of self-destruction. In his opinion, the organization will perish if Russia remains in its composition.
In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted at the end of December that the West had turned the OSCE into an arena of propaganda battles, and Poland’s chairmanship nullified the results of the organization’s work.
December 9, 2022, 09:38 in the world

The Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the OSCE appreciated Merkel’s statement on the Minsk agreements

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 49 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The United States dispelled the myth about Ukraine popular in the West

10 mins ago

“It’s a shame”. Daily Mail readers outraged by demolitions of monuments in Ukraine

32 mins ago

FT: critical shortage of critical equipment announced in Ukraine

1 hour ago

Facebook* will remove content supporting protests in Brazil

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.