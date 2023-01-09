World

FT: critical shortage of critical equipment announced in Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine is experiencing an acute shortage of Soviet transformers, writes the Financial Times, citing the head of the board of the national energy company Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytsky.
“For the first eight months of the conflict, the country did not suffer so much, because we had a large supply of transformers. Now they have become urgently needed,” he stressed.
Currently, the most acute shortage of 750 kV devices, each weighing up to 200 tons, is felt.
The vast majority of the Ukrainian power system uses the old Soviet circuit, which operates at a higher voltage than the EU systems, so it is incompatible with Western equipment, the publication clarifies.
06:28

Washington Post spoke about the upcoming problems of Ukraine due to events in the United States

Kudritsky also said that the attacks were carried out not only by the Russian military, but also by power engineers. According to him, the engineers know the energy system of Ukraine “like the back of their hand”, as it was connected to the Russian system before the start of the special operation.
Moscow began attacking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which the Kremlin believes Ukrainian security services are behind.
Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to liberate Donbass from Kyiv nationalists. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”
Yesterday, 19:36 in the world

In the United States, they mocked Zelensky’s request to “bring Ukraine’s victory closer”

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The United States dispelled the myth about Ukraine popular in the West

10 mins ago

“It’s a shame”. Daily Mail readers outraged by demolitions of monuments in Ukraine

32 mins ago

OSCE Secretary General opposed the exclusion of Russia

49 mins ago

Facebook* will remove content supporting protests in Brazil

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.