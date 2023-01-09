MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine is experiencing an acute shortage of Soviet transformers, writes the Financial Times, citing the head of the board of the national energy company Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytsky. Ukraine is experiencing an acute shortage of Soviet transformers, writes the Financial Times, citing the head of the board of the national energy company Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytsky.

“For the first eight months of the conflict, the country did not suffer so much, because we had a large supply of transformers. Now they have become urgently needed,” he stressed.

Currently, the most acute shortage of 750 kV devices, each weighing up to 200 tons, is felt.

The vast majority of the Ukrainian power system uses the old Soviet circuit, which operates at a higher voltage than the EU systems, so it is incompatible with Western equipment, the publication clarifies.

Kudritsky also said that the attacks were carried out not only by the Russian military, but also by power engineers. According to him, the engineers know the energy system of Ukraine “like the back of their hand”, as it was connected to the Russian system before the start of the special operation.

Moscow began attacking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which the Kremlin believes Ukrainian security services are behind.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to liberate Donbass from Kyiv nationalists. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”