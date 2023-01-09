Facebook* will remove content supporting protests in Brazil

MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Social network Facebook (an extremist social network banned in Russia) will remove content supporting protests that have grown into riots in Social network Facebook (an extremist social network banned in Russia) will remove content supporting protests that have grown into riots in Brazil , Andy Stone, a spokesman for Meta (the company’s activities are banned in Russia as extremist), said.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential election, seized the congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court, local media reported earlier. Only in the evening, the police managed to clear government buildings of protesters, and more than 400 people were detained.

04:05 Bolsonaro condemned the riots organized by his supporters in Brazil

“We have designated these events as violent, which means we will be removing content that supports or praises these activities. We are actively monitoring the situation and will continue to remove content that violates our policies,” a Meta spokesperson told CNN.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was on a working trip to Sao Paulo all day, called the seizure of government buildings in Brasilia barbaric during a press conference, ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital and replaced the local head of public security with a deputy minister justice.

Countries and international organizations of the American region expressed their support for President Lula da Silva, calling the actions of the protesters an anti-democratic coup attempt.

*Meta activities (social networks Facebook and Instagram) are banned in Russia as extremist.