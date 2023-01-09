At least five journalists injured during protests in Brazil

MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. At least five journalists were attacked while covering Sunday’s protests in At least five journalists were attacked while covering Sunday’s protests in Brazil , the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalists (Abraji) said.

“At least five journalists were attacked, their equipment was broken or stolen,” reads a statement published on the association’s website, citing data from the union of journalists of the federal district.

The organization condemned attacks on journalists who “were only doing their job of monitoring and reporting on events that threatened Brazilian democracy.”

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential election, seized the congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court, local media reported earlier. Only in the evening, the police managed to clear government buildings of protesters, and more than 400 people were detained.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was on a working trip to Sao Paulo all day, called the seizure of government buildings in Brasilia barbaric during a press conference, ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital and replaced the local head of public security with a deputy minister justice.

Countries and international organizations of the American region expressed their support for President Lula da Silva, calling the actions of the protesters an anti-democratic coup attempt.