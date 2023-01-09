Collapse of a building leaves at least four dead in Egypt | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Four people lost their lives on Sunday when a five-story building collapsed in the city of Assiut, 375 kilometers south of Cairo, the Egyptian capital.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Collapse of a stadium stand leaves 27 injured in Egypt

In a press release, the city’s governor, Essam Saad, stated that a girl and an elderly woman had been rescued from the rubble, both alive, while search and rescue work continues.

More than a dozen ambulances and public security vehicles immediately rushed to the scene, where an emergency command post was set up, Saad said.

Mısır’ın Asyut kentinde 5 katlı bir binanın çökmesi sonucu 4 kişi hayatını kaybetti.

Mısır’ın başkenti Kahire’nin 375 km güneyinde bulunan Asyut kentinde 5 katlı bir bina çöktü. Asyut Valisi Essam Saad, olayda 4 kişinin hayatını kaybettiğini açık…

— Pusuhaber (@HaberPusu)

January 8, 2023

Likewise, it transcended the formation of an investigative commission to determine the causes of the collapse and examine the surrounding buildings with the aim of guaranteeing that none suffer damage.

Last Saturday, a three-story building also collapsed in the northern province of Alexandria, killing two young men.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report