World

Collapse of a building leaves at least four dead in Egypt | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 55 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Four people lost their lives on Sunday when a five-story building collapsed in the city of Assiut, 375 kilometers south of Cairo, the Egyptian capital.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Collapse of a stadium stand leaves 27 injured in Egypt

In a press release, the city’s governor, Essam Saad, stated that a girl and an elderly woman had been rescued from the rubble, both alive, while search and rescue work continues.

More than a dozen ambulances and public security vehicles immediately rushed to the scene, where an emergency command post was set up, Saad said.

Mısır’ın Asyut kentinde 5 katlı bir binanın çökmesi sonucu 4 kişi hayatını kaybetti.

Mısır’ın başkenti Kahire’nin 375 km güneyinde bulunan Asyut kentinde 5 katlı bir bina çöktü. Asyut Valisi Essam Saad, olayda 4 kişinin hayatını kaybettiğini açık…

— Pusuhaber (@HaberPusu)
January 8, 2023

Likewise, it transcended the formation of an investigative commission to determine the causes of the collapse and examine the surrounding buildings with the aim of guaranteeing that none suffer damage.

Last Saturday, a three-story building also collapsed in the northern province of Alexandria, killing two young men.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 55 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

At least five journalists injured during protests in Brazil

19 mins ago

Back in the past: France risks being left without electricity

1 hour ago

Ukraine received bad news from the US

2 hours ago

Twitter is getting a text formatting feature

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.