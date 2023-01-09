Twitter is getting a text formatting feature

MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. American entrepreneur Elon Musk American entrepreneur Elon Musk reported that Twitter will have text formatting features.

“Later this quarter, we’ll also be adding simple formatting features like bold, underline, and font size,” Musk tweeted.

The goal, he said, is to allow people to post full texts on Twitter, rather than forcing them to use other websites. At the same time, Musk noted that Twitter “will continue to recommend brevity in tweets.”

At the end of October 2022, Musk finally closed the $44 billion deal to acquire the social network. The media reported that Parag Agrawal, who headed Twitter, was fired along with other company executives.

American company Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The main product of the company is a social network for exchanging short messages. The headquarters is located in San Francisco, California.