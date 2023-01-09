World
Washington Post spoke about the upcoming problems of Ukraine due to events in the United States
MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The future of Ukraine may be in question due to the US elections in 2024, wrote Washington Post columnist Liz Sly.
In her opinion, the fate of Ukraine is becoming increasingly dependent on variables beyond its control.
“While Europe’s support is politically important, its military contribution is minuscule compared to the vast amount of weapons supplied by Washington, whose future commitments could be called into question if the Republicans win the White House in 2024. <...> This may drag on for a while, but by then Ukraine’s chances will really shrink,” added Elizabeth Shackelford of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.
Sly questioned the West’s ability to provide Kyiv with ammunition. According to the journalist, this can undermine the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and lead to their exhaustion. The article also says that the difficult financial situation of Ukraine casts doubt on its independence.
After the start of the Russian military special operation in Ukraine, Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, but this provoked record inflation in the US and Europe themselves. Due to rising fuel prices, primarily gas, the European industry has largely lost its competitive advantages, while the American industry is gaining momentum.
As President Vladimir Putin has pointed out, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, but the sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the United States and its allies is to worsen the lives of millions of people.
