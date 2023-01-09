Brazilian federal district governor removed from office

MEXICO CITY, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Brazil ‘s Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes has ruled to remove Brasilia Governor Ibanez Rosho after protesters from supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro vandalized the Congress, Supreme Court and Planalto Palace, CNN Brasil reports.

“Federal Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes has ordered the removal of the governor of the federal district, Ibanez Rosho,” the statement said.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office in early January. He won in the second round, overtaking Bolsonaro by a small margin. In November, Brazil ‘s Supreme Electoral Court rejected the ex-president’s party’s claim to annul some of the votes in the presidential election.

Yesterday, the rioters occupied the buildings of the Supreme Court, the Congress and the President’s residences and ransacked them. The police pushed them back. According to law enforcement agencies, 170 people were detained. Rocha claimed that their number reached 400.

Lula da Silva ordered the deployment of federal military and law enforcement forces to deal with the unrest. He called them barbaric and promised that the participants would be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Bolsonaro also criticized the actions of the vandals. According to him, the methods of his supporters went beyond democracy.

Rocha himself, in the midst of events in the capital, for which the local security services were not ready, published an appeal on his blog with an apology to the president, congressmen and judges of the Supreme Court. The head of state did not accept the apology and said that he would have to answer for the events of this Sunday.

Countries and international organizations of the American region expressed their support for the incumbent president, calling the actions of the protesters an anti-democratic attempt at a coup d’état.