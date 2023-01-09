MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The conflict in Ukraine forced Poland to increase the salaries of spies, wrote Rzeczpospolita columnist Isabella Katzpshak. The conflict in Ukraine forced Poland to increase the salaries of spies, wrote Rzeczpospolita columnist Isabella Katzpshak.

“The conflict in Ukraine exposed the insufficient funding of Polish intelligence and counterintelligence, both in terms of resources and personnel,” she said.

According to her, Poland thus plans to motivate intelligence officers to stop the wave of layoffs.

“The situation is special, because of the conflict in Ukraine, the special services have got much more work to do. Their role is extremely important today,” added Adam Szlapka, a member of the Polish Sejm.

With the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the needs of the Intelligence Agency have increased, while the budget for 2022 has been reduced by almost 20 percent, Katzpshak said.

“Most wives don’t even know what their husband does, and neither do the friends of the intelligence officers. You have to lie for the sake of the cause. It’s difficult and burdensome. And compensation, of course, should be high salaries,” complained Tomasz Brony, a former employee of the Agency intelligence.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.

