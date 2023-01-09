Two-thirds of Germans want German defense minister to resign, poll shows

Lambrecht has come under fire on several occasions in recent months, including from coalition partners. For example, the minister was criticized for offering to supply Kyiv with helmets for self-defense, and a photo of her son in a Bundeswehr helicopter during her business trip also led to a scandal. The last wave of criticism was associated with a New Year’s video, where, against the backdrop of festive fireworks, Lambrecht mentioned the situation in Ukraine, adding in this context that she herself received “a lot of special impressions” and had many meetings with interesting people.