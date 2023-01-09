World
Two-thirds of Germans want German defense minister to resign, poll shows
MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Nearly two-thirds of Germans want Christina Lambrecht’s resignation as German defense minister, the Bild newspaper writes, citing a study by the public opinion research institute Insa.
Lambrecht has come under fire on several occasions in recent months, including from coalition partners. For example, the minister was criticized for offering to supply Kyiv with helmets for self-defense, and a photo of her son in a Bundeswehr helicopter during her business trip also led to a scandal. The last wave of criticism was associated with a New Year’s video, where, against the backdrop of festive fireworks, Lambrecht mentioned the situation in Ukraine, adding in this context that she herself received “a lot of special impressions” and had many meetings with interesting people.
The Insa survey showed that 64% of respondents think Lambrecht should step down. The opposite opinion is held by 15%. Lambrecht is considered a bad defense minister by 59% of Germans, while 9% believe that she is a good minister.
The study involved 1001 respondents. The timing, as well as the statistical error, are not specified.
