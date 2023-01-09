World

Eight illegal miners die in South Africa after landslide | News

Police in Limpopo, northeast of South Africa, announced this Sunday that eight illegal miners died last Friday night in that province after being trapped underground.

According to the police force, the eight men were working inside a hole in search of chrome ore when a landslide occurred.

The incident occurred in Ga-Maroga village, Burgersfort district, north of Limpopo, after heavy rains moved the ground, blocking the only access point.

Limpopo Police spokesman Motlafela Mojapelo told reporters that the workers appeared to have suffocated to death and that, after alerting the authorities, community members dug a tunnel into the illegal mine and recovered the bodies.

Police in Driekop outside Burgersfort have opened an inquest docket, after eight suspected illegal miners died while digging for chrome at Ga-Maroga village. The men allegedly got trapped underground on Friday. Limpopo police spokesperson, Motlafela Mojapelo, has more details. pic.twitter.com/BuzaL3oX0i

— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405)
January 8, 2023

The Police specified that the deceased include a South African, three Mozambicans and four Zimbabweans.

Provincial Police Commissioner Thembi Hadebe announced that they have created a team to deal with illegal mining, especially in the areas along the R37 road in Sekhukhune district. He added that they have arrested many illegal miners and confiscated mining equipment.

Referring to those killed in the accident, the official stated that, in addition to having committed the crime of illegal mining, the Mozambican and Zimbabwean workers were in the country irregularly.

Finally, he warned the members of the community to stop carrying out illegal mining activities, because in addition to committing a crime, they are very unsafe.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

