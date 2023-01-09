World

Large majority of Turkish citizens consider US an enemy, poll reveals

ANKARA, January 9 – RIA Novosti. More than 62 percent of Turkish residents consider Russia a friendly country, while 90 percent see the US as an enemy, according to a study by Ulusal TV’s Gezici Center.
The survey, which took place in 2022, involved 2,464 people from 24 provinces in Turkey.
The share of those who consider Russia a friend is 62.6 percent. At the same time, 72.8 percent of those polled believe that “good relations should be established with Russia.” 18.3 percent of respondents answered negatively to the question about Russia as a friend, while 8.9 percent of respondents have no opinion on this matter. At the same time, about 90 percent of the study participants called the US an enemy of Turkey.
According to Murat Gezici, President of the Gezici Research Center, a picture is emerging where Turkish society is “more moving away from the West and trusting Russia more.”
To the question “Does Russia support the Turkish economy?” 68.6 percent of respondents answered in the affirmative, 21.7 percent – in the negative, another 9.7 percent did not find an answer.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

