57 Chinese warplanes close in on Taiwan, island says

The situation around the island escalated in August after a visit to Taipei by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. In mid-November, Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia with US President Joe Biden and told him that Taiwan is a red line in Sino-US relations “that cannot be crossed.” The American leader, in turn, reaffirmed Washington’s adherence to the “one China ” principle.