Prince Harry called the wife of King Charles III a dangerous villain

WASHINGTON, January 9 – RIA Novosti. British Prince Harry, in an interview with the American television channel CBS, called his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, a dangerous “villain”, leaving “bodies in the streets” on the way to her position.

He accused the wife of King Charles III, with whom he had an affair while still married to Princess Diana, of organizing media leaks in order to enlist the support of the influential British press and strengthen his position in society.

05:25 Prince Harry opens up about his feelings on Princess Diana’s death

“She was a villain, the third person in a marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image,” Harry said in an interview timed to coincide with the release of his memoir Spare (“Spare”).

“The connections she builds in the British press made her dangerous. There was an open willingness to exchange information on both sides, and in a family built on hierarchy, there will inevitably be bodies on the street on the way to the position of queen consort,” he explained.

In the book, according to the channel, Harry writes that Camille sacrificed him “on her personal PR altar.”

“You will if getting front pages, favorable headlines, positive stories written about you will improve your reputation and increase the chances that the British public will accept you as a monarch,” says Harry.

He said that the British royal family read the tabloids, having gathered together at breakfast, and their content, according to the prince, “leaves an imprint in the mind” regardless of whether you believe what is written or not.