Biden arrives in Mexico for the North American Summit | News

The President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, arrived in Mexico this Sunday to participate in the North American Leaders Summit, scheduled for next Tuesday.

Mexico presents the agenda of the North American summit

The US presidential plane Air Force One landed at 7:30 p.m. local time at the Felipe Ángeles international airport, in the Mexican capital, where Biden was received by the head of state, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The summit will also be attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They are expected to address immigration, economic, security, the fight against drug trafficking and other issues.

According to the agenda, this Monday Biden and López Obrador will hold a bilateral meeting in which they will discuss irregular immigration, fentanyl trafficking, and supply chains. A dinner with Trudeau is planned for the evening.

The following day, the three leaders will hold the Summit and address the issues of migration, development, security, climate change and health, among others.

Biden plans to return to his country that day, while Trudeau will remain in Mexico to hold official talks on the bilateral agenda with López Obrador.

The Mexican president and the country’s Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, explained days ago that they want to take advantage of the Summit to open a new stage for the region, with the concept that the economic association between the three countries can be extended to the rest of the continent on the basis of reciprocity, mutual respect and a common vision.

According to press reports, the last time Biden, López Obrador and Trudeau met was in 2021 at the White House. Under the presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021) no edition of the Summit was held.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

