Media: US and Japan strengthen cooperation due to possible conflict with China
The publication writes that, according to Bierman, the US and Japanese forces “are rapidly integrating their command structure and increasing joint operations as Washington and its Asian allies prepare for a possible conflict with China, such as a war over Taiwan.”
It is noted that, according to Birman, the United States and its allies in Asia act on the same principles as in the case of Ukraine. “In 2014 and 2015, we were seriously engaged in preparing for a future conflict,” Birman said, noting, among other things, the training of Ukrainian servicemen.
“We call it the organization of the theater (combat actions – ed.). And we organize theater in Japan, in the Philippines, in other places,” Birman added.
The situation around Taiwan escalated significantly in early August last year after a visit to the island at that time by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. China, which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned Pelosi’s visit, seeing in this move US support for Taiwanese separatism, and held large-scale military exercises.
Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Foundation for Cross-Strait Exchanges.
