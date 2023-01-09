World

Media: US and Japan strengthen cooperation due to possible conflict with China

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The US and Japanese militaries are stepping up cooperation amid a possible conflict with China over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported, citing Lieutenant General James Bierman, commander of the US 3rd Expeditionary Force (based in Japan).
The publication writes that, according to Bierman, the US and Japanese forces “are rapidly integrating their command structure and increasing joint operations as Washington and its Asian allies prepare for a possible conflict with China, such as a war over Taiwan.”
Yesterday, 09:48

Japan‘s prime minister speaks about the terrible state of Europe

It is noted that, according to Birman, the United States and its allies in Asia act on the same principles as in the case of Ukraine. “In 2014 and 2015, we were seriously engaged in preparing for a future conflict,” Birman said, noting, among other things, the training of Ukrainian servicemen.
“We call it the organization of the theater (combat actions – ed.). And we organize theater in Japan, in the Philippines, in other places,” Birman added.
The situation around Taiwan escalated significantly in early August last year after a visit to the island at that time by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. China, which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned Pelosi’s visit, seeing in this move US support for Taiwanese separatism, and held large-scale military exercises.
Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Foundation for Cross-Strait Exchanges.
January 3, 22:25

Permanent Representative of Japan to the UN called for deepening the discussion on Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Prince Harry called the wife of King Charles III a dangerous villain

7 mins ago

Biden arrives in Mexico for the North American Summit | News

8 mins ago

Bolsonaro condemned the riots organized by his supporters in Brazil

2 hours ago

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners, the first of the year | News

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.