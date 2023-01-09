Bolsonaro condemned the riots organized by his supporters in Brazil

MEXICO CITY, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that the actions of his supporters, who smashed the Congress building, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace, go beyond democracy.

“Peaceful demonstrations are legally part of democracy. However, the looting and seizure of public buildings that took place today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, do not fall under this rule. Throughout my mandate, I have always adhered to four lines of the constitution, while respecting and protecting laws, democracy, transparency and our sacred freedom,” the politician wrote on his Twitter blog.

02:43 Biden spoke about the situation in Brazil

Supporters of Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential elections, seized the congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court, local media reported earlier. Only in the evening, the police managed to clear government buildings of protesters, and more than 400 people were detained.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was on a working trip to Sao Paulo all day, called the seizure of government buildings in Brasilia barbaric during a press conference, ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital and replaced the local head of public security with a deputy minister justice.

Countries and international organizations of the American region expressed their support for President Lula da Silva, calling the actions of the protesters an anti-democratic coup attempt.