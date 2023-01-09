Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners, the first of the year | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



This Sunday, January 8, as a result of a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, 50 Russian soldiers who had been imprisoned were released, the Ministry of Defense reported, while in kyiv it was confirmed that they received 50 soldiers.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia denounces Ukrainian attack on Donetsk thermal power plant

The exchange was the first in 2023. The previous one, according to the Ministry of Defense, occurred on December 31 of last year. Then 82 Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity.

“The released military personnel will be delivered to Moscow by planes of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry,” the message reads.

Появились кадры возвращения российских военных, освобожденных из украийского PLENA

Как сообщило Минобороны России, сегодня группу из 50 военнослужащих доставили в Москву. pic.twitter.com/RmNwZX9fGU

— She (@ Ella64103718)

January 8, 2023

The release of the soldiers was the result of intense negotiations held in recent days between Moscow and kyiv, the ministry said.

In kyiv the exchange of prisoners with Russia was confirmed. The head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, announced the return of 50 Ukrainian soldiers. According to him, among them there are 33 officers, in addition to 17 privates and sergeants.

Yermak clarified that Ukraine received prisoners at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as well as in Mariupol, near Bakhmut (Artemovsk), in the kyiv, Chernihiv and Kherson regions, as well as in other regions.

Since the start of Russia’s “special military operation” in February last year, several thousand prisoners on both sides have been exchanged.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report