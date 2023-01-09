World

Biden condemns protests in Brazil

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 9 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden called “outrageous” the events in Brazil, where supporters of former head of state Jair Bolsonaro briefly took over several government buildings on Sunday.
The crowd, which contested the victory in last year’s elections of the socialist Lula da Silva, stormed the residence of the parliament, the supreme court and the presidential palace, but were driven out by the security forces who came to the rescue.
00:42

Borrell commented on the unrest in Brazil

“Outrageous,” White House pool reporters quoted Biden’s initial reaction, who is on a trip to the southern US border.
Earlier, events in Brazil were condemned by Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who called the incident an attempt to undermine democracy, as well as Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who supported Lula da Silva’s call for an immediate end to the unrest.
Da Silva recently took the oath of office for the third time as President of Brazil, while conservative Bolsonaro has reportedly left for the United States.
01:24

Brazil arrests 30 people suspected of occupying government buildings

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

British general admitted that London is losing the desire to help Kyiv

30 mins ago

Lula da Silva ordered the deployment of federal forces in Brazil

1 hour ago

Russia confirms elimination of 600 Ukrainian soldiers in Kramatorsk | News

1 hour ago

US condemns attempts to undermine democracy in Brazil, Sullivan says

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.