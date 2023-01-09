World
Biden condemns protests in Brazil
WASHINGTON, January 9 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden called “outrageous” the events in Brazil, where supporters of former head of state Jair Bolsonaro briefly took over several government buildings on Sunday.
The crowd, which contested the victory in last year’s elections of the socialist Lula da Silva, stormed the residence of the parliament, the supreme court and the presidential palace, but were driven out by the security forces who came to the rescue.
“Outrageous,” White House pool reporters quoted Biden’s initial reaction, who is on a trip to the southern US border.
Earlier, events in Brazil were condemned by Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who called the incident an attempt to undermine democracy, as well as Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who supported Lula da Silva’s call for an immediate end to the unrest.
Da Silva recently took the oath of office for the third time as President of Brazil, while conservative Bolsonaro has reportedly left for the United States.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
