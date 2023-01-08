World
British general admitted that London is losing the desire to help Kyiv
“The French are going to provide AMX-10 light tanks, the US is handing over 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and the Germans are giving most of their fleet of Marder armored personnel carriers. And the British? The cheerleader seems to have lost her voice,” Dannat said.
At the same time, he acknowledged that Britain has rather limited resources to provide Ukraine with such equipment.
“The harsh reality is that we have little to give. Our Challenger main battle tanks are in dire need of an upgrade, as are our Warrior infantry fighting vehicles,” the British general concluded.
Earlier, the United States announced a new, largest package of military assistance to Kyiv worth three billion dollars. It will include, inter alia, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, anti-tank missiles, howitzers and a large amount of ammunition. In addition, Germany promised to provide Marder infantry fighting vehicles and an additional battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, and France – AMX-10RC wheeled tanks or armored vehicles.
Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
