Lula da Silva ordered the deployment of federal forces in Brazil

MEXICO CITY, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the seizure of government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential election, seized the congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court, local media reported earlier.

“You must have been watching today’s barbarism in Brazil . Those people whom we call fascists, the most disgusting creature in politics, invaded the palace and the congress building … Whoever did this will be found and punished. Democracy guarantees the right freedom of expression, but also requires people to respect institutions. There is no precedent in the history of the country for what they did today. For this they should be punished. And we are going to find out who financed those who went to Brasilia today, and all of them they will pay according to the law,” the president told reporters.

During the speech, the head of state, who is in Sao Paulo, read out a “federal intervention decree” to ensure public safety in Brasilia, a measure that allows the federal government to remove city officials and deploy federal security and law enforcement forces for regional operations.

Lula’s first decision was to appoint Ricardo Garcia Capelli, secretary and deputy head of the Ministry of Justice, as the new head of public security in Brasilia.