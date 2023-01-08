Russia confirms elimination of 600 Ukrainian soldiers in Kramatorsk | News

World

Russia confirms elimination of 600 Ukrainian soldiers in Kramatorsk

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this Sunday that it carried out an attack against Ukrainian forces, in response to the aggression of said country on New Year’s Eve against the city of Makéyevka, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stressed that Russian troops killed more than 600 Ukrainian soldiers with missiles against temporary deployment sites in Kramatorsk.

Similarly, Russian sources confirmed that their army eliminated more than 50 Ukrainian soldiers in the Krasny Limán area, also destroying three armored combat vehicles, a truck and a car.

Возмездие за Макеевку!
— Na_ZdОroVie1812���� (@YH8yUWU6kFAg4f1)
January 8, 2023

According to the military entity, Russian reconnaissance media confirmed temporary deployment locations for Ukrainian soldiers in the city of Kramatorsk, where around 700 Ukrainian soldiers were in shelter number 28 and more than 600 in shelter number 47 in the city.

According to the source, there were more than 1,300 soldiers in both barracks, of whom more than 600 perished under Russian bombs.

The Russian general described the bombardment as a “revenge operation” for the Ukrainian attack carried out at midnight from December 31 to January 1 against a Russian military unit in the city of Makiivka, also in Donetsk.

On New Year’s Eve, Ukrainian troops attacked a vocational school where a group of Russian servicemen were garrisoned, and according to the Russian Defense Ministry, 89 of its soldiers were killed as a result of the attack.

The Russian military institution pointed out that the attack took place near the town of Makéyevka and was carried out with six projectiles from the US-made HIMARS rocket launcher.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

