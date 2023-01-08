World

US condemns attempts to undermine democracy in Brazil, Sullivan says

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 9 – RIA Novosti. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, in light of the unrest in Brazil, said that Washington condemns attempts to undermine democracy in this country, US President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation.
Supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential election, seized the Congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court. Head of State Lula da Silva is on a working visit to Sao Paulo, where an inspection of construction work was scheduled.
00:42

Borrell commented on the unrest in Brazil

“The US condemns any attempt to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is monitoring the situation closely and our support for Brazil‘s democratic institutions is unwavering,” Sullivan tweeted.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also noted that the United States condemns the attacks on the buildings of the presidential palace, the Congress and the Supreme Court of Brazil.
“The use of violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join (Brazilian President Luis Inácio) Lula da Silva in calling for an immediate end to these actions,” Blinken tweeted.
In January, Lula da Silva took the oath of office and became President of Brazil for the third time.
Yesterday, 23:59

Argentine president calls Brazil riots an attempted coup

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Biden condemns protests in Brazil

13 mins ago

British general admitted that London is losing the desire to help Kyiv

30 mins ago

Lula da Silva ordered the deployment of federal forces in Brazil

1 hour ago

Russia confirms elimination of 600 Ukrainian soldiers in Kramatorsk | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.