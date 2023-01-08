World
US condemns attempts to undermine democracy in Brazil, Sullivan says
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, January 9 – RIA Novosti. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, in light of the unrest in Brazil, said that Washington condemns attempts to undermine democracy in this country, US President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation.
Supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential election, seized the Congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court. Head of State Lula da Silva is on a working visit to Sao Paulo, where an inspection of construction work was scheduled.
00:42
Borrell commented on the unrest in Brazil
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also noted that the United States condemns the attacks on the buildings of the presidential palace, the Congress and the Supreme Court of Brazil.
“The use of violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join (Brazilian President Luis Inácio) Lula da Silva in calling for an immediate end to these actions,” Blinken tweeted.
In January, Lula da Silva took the oath of office and became President of Brazil for the third time.
Yesterday, 23:59
Argentine president calls Brazil riots an attempted coup
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report