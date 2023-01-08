Brazil arrests 30 rioters

MEXICO CITY, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Brazil ‘s supreme court judge ordered the arrest of 30 rioters in the capital, where supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro temporarily seized the Congress, Supreme Court and Planalto Palace, there is information about 150 detainees, the G1 portal reported.

“Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest of 30 people detained at the scene of the crime,” the text broadcast on the portal’s website says.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential election, seized the congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court, local media reported earlier.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is in Sao Paulo, called the seizure of government buildings in Brasilia barbaric during a press conference, ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital and replaced the local head of public security with a deputy minister of justice.

According to the G1 portal, 150 people were caught red-handed in the looted government buildings in the capital, and decisions on arrests are also expected against them.