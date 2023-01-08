MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian special services intend to commit a new large-scale provocation in the Kharkiv region in order to discredit the Russian Armed Forces, for this they opened the graves in several cemeteries, according to a publication on the website of the Ministry of Defense. The Ukrainian special services intend to commit a new large-scale provocation in the Kharkiv region in order to discredit the Russian Armed Forces, for this they opened the graves in several cemeteries, according to a publication on the website of the Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, the militants mutilated and dumped the dug up corpses into prepared pits on the outskirts of the settlements. Thus, they added in the department, Kyiv plans to accuse Russia of “torture” and “executions”.

“Representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine organized the opening of graves in cemeteries in the settlements of Kazachya Lopan, Veliky Burluk, Shipovatoye and Khatnoye in the Kharkiv region, where local residents were buried who died of natural causes while Russians were in these areas. troops from February 24 to September 6, 2022,” Defense Ministry representatives said.

The department added that now the special services and law enforcement agencies of Ukraine are photographing the bodies of the dead and imitating the work of forensic experts using fake witnesses.

The Ministry of Defense criticized these actions, calling them anti-human. According to the assessment of the department, Ukraine is trying “against the background of the absence of any success on the battlefield, it is trying to keep the attention of the Western audience and convince foreign partners of the Kyiv regime of the need to continue its further support.”

Russia has been conducting a special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.