Hundreds of thousands of homes reported without power in California | News

Torrential rains and strong winds have left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power in California this Sunday after a week of severe weather in the southern United States state (USA).

Cyclonic bomb hits California, USA

Forecasters warned that northern and central California were still in the path of a “relentless parade of cyclones,” promising little relief for the region.

An airflow of dense moisture in the ocean called an atmospheric river and a large hurricane-force low-pressure system known as a bomb cyclone have caused devastating flooding and record snowfall over the past week.

The California storm has been producing huge waves and swells along the coastline.

This woman was sitting in her car at the shore when a massive wave slammed her vehicle with water & rocks.

More than 560,000 California homes lost power tonight due to what the US National Weather Service has described as a “relentless parade of cyclones” that will continue for at least the next 11 days.

The data was provided by Poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

However, after the passage of this storm known as a “cyclone bomb”, the National Weather Service forecast more severe weather for the state in the coming days and local authorities warned about the impact of the next wave.

POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC CALIFORNIA STORM

“River flooding, mudslides, power outages, road closures, tree damage, and snow loads are all expected,” the agency predicted Saturday night.

At least six people have died since the harsher weather conditions since New Year’s, including a small child who was crushed by a tree in the north of the state.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, declared a state of emergency and authorized the mobilization of the National Guard, as a preventive measure against the imminent arrival of the weather phenomenon.

As heavy rains and gusty winds move to the coast, the areas where the greatest threat is expected are Northern California and the San Francisco Bay.

Flooding is expected in the lower areas with rainfall of 2.54 centimeters per hour, rock slides, falling trees, dangerous road conditions in the mountain area and possible power outages.

In the past week, severe weather has generated violent gusts of wind that have toppled trucks, flooded the streets of small towns along the northern California coast and triggered storm surges that destroyed a pier in the coastal city of Santa Cruz.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



