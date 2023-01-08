World
The President of Brazil did not comment on the unrest in the capital
MEXICO CITY, January 8 – RIA Novosti. The surprise seizure of the congress and the invasion of the residence of the President of Brazil by protesters against the election results of supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro took place in the absence of the country’s leader, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a working visit to Sao Paulo, the head of state has not yet commented on the security situation in the capital.
“Today I’m going to Araraquara to study the damage caused by heavy rains in the region. I will discuss with Mayor Edinho Silva the work of civil defense and the support they will need to restore part of the city’s infrastructure,” Lula wrote on his Twitter blog.
Supporters of Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential elections, a few hours after this message, Lula seized the Congress building in the capital of Brazil, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court.
The Brazilian news agency confirmed that the politician is currently on a short visit to Ararakuara, according to the published agenda, Lula should return to the capital by the end of the bottom. Until now, the head of state himself has not commented on the riots in the capital.
