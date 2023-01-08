The President of Brazil did not comment on the unrest in the capital

“Today I’m going to Araraquara to study the damage caused by heavy rains in the region. I will discuss with Mayor Edinho Silva the work of civil defense and the support they will need to restore part of the city’s infrastructure,” Lula wrote on his Twitter blog.

The Brazilian news agency confirmed that the politician is currently on a short visit to Ararakuara, according to the published agenda, Lula should return to the capital by the end of the bottom. Until now, the head of state himself has not commented on the riots in the capital.