Argentine president calls Brazil riots an attempted coup

Supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential election, seized the Congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court. Head of State Lula da Silva is on a one-day working visit to Sao Paulo and is expected to arrive in the capital on Sunday evening.