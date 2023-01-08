Opposition parties return to legislative elections in Benin | News

Report This Content

The parliamentary elections took place this Sunday in Benin with the particularity of a return to the electoral ballots of the opposition, which did not participate in the previous parliamentary elections of 2019.

Around 6.6 million voters were summoned to this process, with the authorization of 8,000 voting centers to elect the 109 deputies of the National Assembly, where there is only a representation of 24 mandatory seats for women.

The hours established for the opening and closing of polling stations are from 07:00 local time to 16:00 local time, where seven political parties participate in said process.

Of these parties, three are opposition parties, and this has put an end to a de facto ban that made it impossible for the opposition to run in the parliamentary elections on April 28, 2019. Only the Progressive Union (UP, later baptized as the Progressive Union) participated in said vote. for Renovation, UPR) and the Republican Bloc (BR).

The Democrats (LD), classified as the main opposition political force and led by former president Thomas Boni Yayi (2006-2016), is one of the opposition parties that ran, although local platforms identified that the main opposition figures are detained or in exile.

In the 2026 general elections, the current president of the nation, Patrice Talon, must leave power after completing his two five-year constitutional terms.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



