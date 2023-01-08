World

Media: the Minister of Finance of Germany may be deprived of parliamentary immunity

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BERLIN, January 8 – RIA Novosti. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) may be threatened with deprivation of parliamentary immunity, the German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported.
It is specified that the minister in May 2022 delivered a greeting in a video to a private bank in Karlsruhe, which financed the purchase of his house. In this regard, the prosecutor’s office is now considering the issue of depriving Lindner of parliamentary immunity.
According to the publication, the politician hid the fact that he took out a loan from this institution to finance the purchase of his private home. After the video greeting, he took out another loan from the same bank.
According to Tagesspiegel, the anti-corruption department of the Berlin prosecutor’s office is currently studying the removal of Lindner’s parliamentary immunity in order to be able to conduct an official investigation. A decision is expected to be made soon.
January 5, 21:09

The German Foreign Ministry reacted negatively to the proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Biden arrived at the southern border of the United States to assess the situation with migrants

28 mins ago

Opposition parties return to legislative elections in Benin | News

46 mins ago

Erdogan said that arms dealers are looking for profit in the situation in Ukraine

2 hours ago

Dodik awarded Putin with the Order of the Republic of Serbian Bosnia and Herzegovina

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.