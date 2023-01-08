Media: the Minister of Finance of Germany may be deprived of parliamentary immunity

BERLIN, January 8 – RIA Novosti. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) may be threatened with deprivation of parliamentary immunity, the German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported.

It is specified that the minister in May 2022 delivered a greeting in a video to a private bank in Karlsruhe, which financed the purchase of his house. In this regard, the prosecutor’s office is now considering the issue of depriving Lindner of parliamentary immunity.

According to the publication, the politician hid the fact that he took out a loan from this institution to finance the purchase of his private home. After the video greeting, he took out another loan from the same bank.

According to Tagesspiegel, the anti-corruption department of the Berlin prosecutor’s office is currently studying the removal of Lindner’s parliamentary immunity in order to be able to conduct an official investigation. A decision is expected to be made soon.