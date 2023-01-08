World
Erdogan said that arms dealers are looking for profit in the situation in Ukraine
ANKARA, January 8 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that in the situation in Ukraine, most arms dealers in the world are only interested in making a profit.
“That’s what they did in the Russian-Ukrainian war? Did the world intervene in any way? No. They all help the arms dealers. They care about how the arms dealers in the world will benefit, where they will benefit and what they will gain. And we interested in how we can ensure peace in the world One day we meet with Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky We try to understand how they can be reconciled We continue on our way with sincerity Because we know that peace can rise only in peace,” Erdogan said at a meeting in Antalya.
