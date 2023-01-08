Dodik awarded Putin with the Order of the Republic of Serbian Bosnia and Herzegovina

BELGRADE, January 8 – RIA Novosti. President of the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina (RS BiH) Milorad Dodik awarded Russian leader Vladimir Putin in absentia with the Order of the Republika Srpska on a necklace.

In Banja Luka on Sunday they solemnly celebrate the Day of the Republic of Srpska, Dodik announced the presentation of awards at the ceremony.

“A person is as strong as he has real friends. This is how the state is measured – by its friends who are always with you, respect you and are ready to help. The Republika Srpska thanks its friends who appreciate and respect it,” he said at the ceremony , the broadcast was led by Radio and Television of RS BiH.

The first of the recipients was the President of Russia, who was awarded in absentia the Order of the Republika Srpska on a necklace.

Bosnia and Herzegovina announced its secession from Yugoslavia in 1992, after which a war broke out in the republic with the participation of Bosnian Muslims, Serbs and Croats, which lasted until 1995. The exact number of victims has not been officially established, various sources point to a figure of over 100 thousand people. With the participation of the international community, the Peaceful Dayton Agreement was signed, two entities were formed – the Federation of BiH and the Republika Srpska. At the head of the two-part state is a presidium consisting of three people: one representative of the Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks (Bosnian Muslims).