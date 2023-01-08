Bus accident in Kenya leaves at least 21 dead | News

Report This Content

At least 21 people died and another 49 were injured in a car accident registered in the town of Lwakhakha, on the border between Kenya and Uganda, local authorities reported.

Patrict Kitau, police commander of Kenya’s Bungoma district, said the accident happened around 9:00 p.m. local time on Saturday in Lwakhaha, three kilometers from the Uganda-Kenya border.

According to Kitau, the victims were traveling on a high-speed bus with registration number KCL 850M belonging to the Nairobi Bus Company which left Mbale for Nairobi before the driver lost control and ran off the road.

Kenyan authorities are still establishing the identities of the victims, but most of them are Ugandan, according to Kitau.

Their bodies lie in the mortuaries of the Chepteyis and Lwandanyi hospitals awaiting identification by their relatives, while the wounded receive treatment at the same hospitals.

According to witness accounts, the bus driver was speeding but lost control before going off the road.

The bus made the connection between the Ugandan city of Mbale and the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



