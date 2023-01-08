In the United States, the authorities will clear the border city of migrants by the arrival of Biden

WASHINGTON, January 8 – RIA Novosti. Texas Governor Greg Abbott Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared that by the time President Joe Biden arrives, illegal immigrants are being driven out of the streets of the border city of El Paso and their campgrounds are being demolished.

Biden, who has decided to come to grips with the migration crisis, will visit El Paso on Sunday, where he will get acquainted with the situation on the southern border of the United States for the first time since the beginning of the presidency.

“El Paso is rushing ahead of Biden’s arrival to remove illegal migrants and migrant camps that overwhelm downtown. Expected. Biden doesn’t want America to see the chaos he’s caused on the border,” Republican Abbott, one of the top critics, tweeted. migration policy of the current Democratic administration.

“It’s just a photo shoot and a game of pretending,” he added.

Last week, Biden announced his intention to send additional forces to the southern border and ordered an increase in the practice of accelerated deportation of illegal migrants, but at the same time he proposed legally allowing 30,000 immigrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti into the country every month.

After visiting El Paso, Biden will travel to Mexico for a summit of North American leaders, where the issue of migration in the region will also be discussed.