Traffic accident in the center of Senegal leaves 40 dead | News

At least 40 people died and another 78 were injured after a collision between two buses occurred in the Kaffrine department, some 250 kilometers east of Dakar, Senegalese authorities reported.

The event occurred around the town of Sikilo during the early hours of this Sunday when the buses, one from Dakar and another from the town of Kédougou collided on the highway between Kaffrine-Tamba,

According to the first elements of the investigation, a public transport bus left its path after a tire blew out and collided head-on with another that was coming from the opposite direction, indicated a statement from the Senegalese prosecutor’s office.

Senegalese President Macky Sall said he was “deeply saddened by this tragic road accident” and announced three days of national mourning, starting this Monday, January 9.

Suite au grave accident de ce jour à Gniby ayant causé 40 morts, j’ai décidé d’un deuil national de 3 jours à compter du 9 janvier. An interministerial council will be held à la même date for the prize de mesures fermes sur la sécurité routière et le transport public des voyageurs.

—Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall)

January 8, 2023

The Head of State also announced the holding of a Council of Ministers tomorrow, Monday, to “take firm measures on road safety and public passenger transport.”

This is the deadliest accident in Senegal in recent years. A government delegation is currently at the scene of the tragedy.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



