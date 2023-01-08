Israel foils arms smuggling attempt in Jordan Valley

Israeli security forces prevented an attempt to smuggle 10 pistols in the Jordan Valley, two people were detained, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“Israel Defense Forces soldiers spotted two suspects at Kibbutz Ashdot Ya’akov on Thursday. IDF, Israel Police and Israel Border Police forces were dispatched to the scene and detained the suspects, who were in possession of 10 pistols,” a statement released on Sunday said. in the Telegram channel of the army.