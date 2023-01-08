MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky should no longer rely on funds allocated to help Kyiv from the US state budget, wrote in President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky should no longer rely on funds allocated to help Kyiv from the US state budget, wrote in Twitter Fox News and Newsmax journalist Kyle Becker.

The leader of Ukraine previously published a post on his Twitter page in which he congratulated Kevin McCarthy on his election to the post of Speaker of Congress and expressed the hope that support for the White House would remain lasting and lead to a “victory” for Kyiv.

“Find your own taxpayers,” Becker replied to Zelensky.

On Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced the largest $3 billion aid package in history for Ukraine. As follows from a statement released by the Pentagon, the package included radar-guided RIM-7 Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, one hundred M113 armored personnel carriers, 500 anti-tank missiles, ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, howitzers, tens of thousands of artillery and mortar shells will be delivered to Ukraine. Washington also announced the allocation of 682 million dollars to the countries of the Eastern bloc of NATO for the purchase of donated weapons.

Despite this, calls are increasingly heard in the US Congress to stop spending the money of American citizens on sponsoring the Zelensky regime. Most of the time, Republicans make these statements. McCarthy himself has previously stated that he intends to stop Washington’s wasteful spending and the growth of the country’s public debt.

Against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass that began on February 24, Western countries, led by the United States , continue to pump Kyiv with weapons and help with intelligence, devastating and depleting their own arsenals. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stated that the continued supply of military equipment leads to an aggravation of the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine.