Sweden will join the European air defense system

ZURICH, January 8 – RIA Novosti. Sweden intends to join the European air defense system, an agreement on the creation of which was reached last year by NATO member countries, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said, speaking at the People and Defense conference.
According to The Local Sweden, “Kristersson said Sweden will join the 15-nation joint missile defense initiative launched at the NATO defense ministers’ meeting in October called the European Skyshield.
According to him, Sweden should contribute to NATO with “new capabilities”, including its air force and air defense.
According to the politician, the country is also ready to contribute with the help of ground combat units to the defense of the North Atlantic Alliance, primarily the Baltic countries.
In October last year, Germany and 13 NATO member countries signed a declaration on the creation of a more advanced European air defense (AD) system. We are talking about a declaration on the so-called European Sky Shield initiative (“European Anti-Missile Shield”). At the initiative of Berlin, this should help close existing gaps in the current European air defense system.
Sweden called Turkey’s conditions for the country’s accession to NATO unrealistic

