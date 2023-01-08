Sweden calls Turkey’s conditions for NATO membership unfeasible

ZURICH, January 8 – RIA Novosti. The Turkish authorities are putting forward conditions that are impossible for Sweden to join NATO, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said, speaking at the People and Defense conference.

“Turkey confirms that we have done what we promised, but also says that it wants what we cannot or do not want to give,” Reuters quoted Kristersson as saying.

Finland and Sweden, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, on May 18, 2022, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. To date, only two countries out of 30 have not ratified the applications of Sweden and Finland to NATO – these are Hungary and Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Sweden remains the center of attraction for supporters of the organization of the Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen (FETO), banned in Turkey, with which Ankara associates the coup attempt in 2016. Also, the Turkish authorities have expanded the list of persons who are required to be extradited from Sweden, from 33 to 42 people.