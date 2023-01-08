World

Passenger traffic resumed at the Kraskino-Hunchun checkpoint

BEIJING, January 8 – RIA Novosti. Passenger traffic through the Kraskino-Hunchun automobile checkpoint on the Russian-Chinese border has been resumed since January 8, entry restrictions have been lifted for all citizens with valid visas, RIA Novosti was told on Sunday at the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in the city of Shenyang, China‘s northeastern province of Liaoning.
“Since January 8 this year, passenger traffic has been resumed through the Kraskino-Hunchun automobile checkpoint on the Russian-Chinese border. The lifting of restrictions applies to any category of citizens with valid visas, including tourists,” the diplomatic mission said.
The Consulate General noted that in order to enter the territory of China, drivers and passengers must have a certificate confirming the negative result of the PCR test, made no earlier than 48 hours before crossing the border.
“The presence of a “health code”, PCR testing and mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the country are not required, but the need to fill out a health declaration remains,” the diplomatic mission added.
In addition, individuals with respiratory symptoms, including fever, may be subject to additional testing for the presence of the COVID-19 antigen during customs clearance. If an infection is detected in an asymptomatic or mild form and in the absence of other serious illnesses, self-isolation at the place of residence or stay may be provided.
According to the Consulate General, on January 8, 19 Russians entered the territory of the PRC through the Kraskino-Hunchun checkpoint.
Since January 8, China has lifted a number of anti-COVID restrictions in force since 2020, including mandatory centralized quarantine and PCR testing upon arrival from abroad.
China in December last year began to actively loosen its anti-COVID policy, which for almost three years remained the most stringent in the world, negatively affecting the economy, global production and supply chains, tourism and interstate exchanges. A significant adjustment in measures came after a wave of protests in the country’s largest metropolitan areas demanding to lift lockdowns, stop regular large-scale PCR testing, and begin a policy of easing anti-epidemic measures. The authorities quickly began to lift restrictions, which led to a sharp surge in the disease throughout the country.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

