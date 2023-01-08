Passenger traffic resumed at the Kraskino-Hunchun checkpoint

“Since January 8 this year, passenger traffic has been resumed through the Kraskino-Hunchun automobile checkpoint on the Russian-Chinese border. The lifting of restrictions applies to any category of citizens with valid visas, including tourists,” the diplomatic mission said.

In addition, individuals with respiratory symptoms, including fever, may be subject to additional testing for the presence of the COVID-19 antigen during customs clearance. If an infection is detected in an asymptomatic or mild form and in the absence of other serious illnesses, self-isolation at the place of residence or stay may be provided.