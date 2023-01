Passenger traffic resumed at the Kraskino-Hunchun checkpoint

Passenger traffic through the Kraskino-Hunchun automobile checkpoint on the Russian-Chinese border has been resumed since January 8, entry restrictions have been lifted for all citizens with valid visas, RIA Novosti was told on Sunday at the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in the city of Shenyang, China ‘s northeastern province of Liaoning.

“Since January 8 this year, passenger traffic has been resumed through the Kraskino-Hunchun automobile checkpoint on the Russian-Chinese border. The lifting of restrictions applies to any category of citizens with valid visas, including tourists,” the diplomatic mission said.

The Consulate General noted that in order to enter the territory of China , drivers and passengers must have a certificate confirming the negative result of the PCR test, made no earlier than 48 hours before crossing the border.

“The presence of a “ health code”, PCR testing and mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the country are not required, but the need to fill out a health declaration remains,” the diplomatic mission added.

In addition, individuals with respiratory symptoms, including fever, may be subject to additional testing for the presence of the COVID-19 antigen during customs clearance. If an infection is detected in an asymptomatic or mild form and in the absence of other serious illnesses, self-isolation at the place of residence or stay may be provided.