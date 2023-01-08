More than 60 participants of anti-Russian rally detained in Armenian Gyumri

YEREVAN, Jan 8 – RIA Novosti. About 65 participants of the anti-Russian action were detained in the Armenian Gyumri, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the Armenian police.

Earlier, the organizers of the action – representatives of the anti-Russian “National Democratic Pole” – said they intended to block the Russian military base in Gyumri, citing the situation around the Lachin corridor in Karabakh, which has been closed for 28 days. With this purpose in the morning they left Yerevan for Gyumri. However, the police blocked the entrances to the base in advance.

December 25, 2022, 11:12 The researchers found out how Armenia treats the influx of Russians into the country

“As of now, 65 people have been delivered to the police departments of Gyumri,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

The “National Democratic Pole” regularly makes anti-Russian statements and calls for establishing allied relations with the United States . A number of members of this organization participated in the capture of the patrol regiment in Yerevan in 2016.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unhindered movement of civilian transport in this direction. The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on Russia to initiate a discussion in the UN Security Council of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, which has developed due to the blockade of the Lachin corridor. According to him, the blocking of the Lachin corridor is a violation of the sixth point of the tripartite statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020. As Pashinyan assures, both Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh expect the Russian side to make an assessment of the situation, present a plan and a roadmap for restoring traffic.