Senegal declares three days of mourning after major crash

MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. About 40 people were killed and at least 100 injured in a collision between two buses in the Kafrin region of Senegal, Senenews reports, citing sources.
“According to a number of sources, the preliminary death toll is 38, and at least 100 were injured … A bus traveling from Dakar collided with another bus from the Kedugu region,” the portal said.
Senegalese President Macky Sall said on his Twitter account that 40 people had died in the accident. He also said that he had decided to declare three days of mourning from January 9.
Yesterday, 08:26

Turkey bus crash kills five

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
