World

In Germany, called Putin’s new weapon, which has become a nightmare of the West

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. Russian Zircon hypersonic missiles instill fear in Western military personnel, writes Jan-Frederick Wendt for the Frankfurter Rundschau.

“For Western military strategists, hypersonic missiles are a nightmare. Unlike other missile systems, projectiles can still be controlled even after they have been fired. This combination of controllability and speed makes them virtually invulnerable to anti-aircraft systems,” the publication says.

10:57

Ex-CIA adviser: US can go stupid because of Russia’s success

The article notes that experts now fear the resumption of the arms race.
In 2017, Russia became the first country to replenish its arsenal with weapons of this type. China and the United States are now also working on such weapons systems, the journalist writes.

Zircon is the world‘s first hypersonic cruise missile capable of sustained aerodynamic flight with maneuvering in dense layers of the atmosphere using its own engine thrust.

Its maximum speed reaches about nine speeds of sound (about 2.65 kilometers per second at an altitude of 20 kilometers, or more than ten thousand kilometers per hour). The maximum range is one thousand kilometers.
11:40

In the United States voiced the uncomfortable truth about Biden and Zelensky

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Senegal declares three days of mourning after major crash

44 mins ago

Lawyer commented on the detention of Sputnik editor-in-chief Lithuania Kasem in Riga

2 hours ago

In the United States voiced the uncomfortable truth about Biden and Zelensky

3 hours ago

Eritrean President May Attend Russia-Africa Summit

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.