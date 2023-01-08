World
In Germany, called Putin’s new weapon, which has become a nightmare of the West
MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. Russian Zircon hypersonic missiles instill fear in Western military personnel, writes Jan-Frederick Wendt for the Frankfurter Rundschau.
“For Western military strategists, hypersonic missiles are a nightmare. Unlike other missile systems, projectiles can still be controlled even after they have been fired. This combination of controllability and speed makes them virtually invulnerable to anti-aircraft systems,” the publication says.
The article notes that experts now fear the resumption of the arms race.
In 2017, Russia became the first country to replenish its arsenal with weapons of this type. China and the United States are now also working on such weapons systems, the journalist writes.
Zircon is the world‘s first hypersonic cruise missile capable of sustained aerodynamic flight with maneuvering in dense layers of the atmosphere using its own engine thrust.
Its maximum speed reaches about nine speeds of sound (about 2.65 kilometers per second at an altitude of 20 kilometers, or more than ten thousand kilometers per hour). The maximum range is one thousand kilometers.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
