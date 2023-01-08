In the United States voiced the uncomfortable truth about Biden and Zelensky
“Kevin McCarthy (Speaker of the US House of Representatives. – Approx.ed.) says he will fight “as long as it takes.” Zelensky and Biden say the same thing. None of them recognize the huge costs and losses that their fight imposes on the rest. Everyone they just blame others,” he tweeted.
Since February 24, Moscow has been conducting a special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” The army is faced with the task of liberating the Donbass and guaranteeing the security of Russia.
Ex-CIA adviser: US can go stupid because of Russia’s success
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
