Western politicians and experts have repeatedly criticized the United States and the European Union for deliberately dragging out the conflict in Ukraine with the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and financial support for the Kyiv regime. Russia has warned that shipments of ammunition from Western countries will become a legitimate target for VKS in the neighboring republic.

Since February 24, Moscow has been conducting a special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” The army is faced with the task of liberating the Donbass and guaranteeing the security of Russia.