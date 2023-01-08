Eritrean President May Attend Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. Eritrean President Isaias Afework may come to St. Petersburg for the second Russia-Africa summit in July this year, Petros Tseggai, the country’s ambassador to the Russian Federation, said in an interview with RIA Novosti. Eritrean President Isaias Afework may come to St. Petersburg for the second Russia-Africa summit in July this year, Petros Tseggai, the country’s ambassador to the Russian Federation, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“Our delegation will come to the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. It is still difficult to say at what level it will be represented. I will do everything to convince our president to come, but it is not easy. It would be good, I really want him to come “, – said the ambassador.

He noted that the President of the country will come if there are conditions for this, first of all, it will be calm on the border with the Ethiopian Tigray.

“Now it haunts us and takes a lot of time,” the diplomat added.

The first Russia-Africa summit was held in October 2019 in Sochi. The second summit is scheduled for July 2023, it will be held in St. Petersburg.

