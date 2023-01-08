According to the author of the article, Biden shows no sign of concessions and recently said that he would supply Ukraine with weapons for as long as it takes.

“On the other hand, Putin won’t back down either…” Rickards notes.

The former CIA adviser believes that Russia has changed tactics in recent months, and is now systematically disabling the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, also destroying weapons supplied to Kyiv by Western countries.

The US has already spent so much money on Ukraine and is so firmly committed to the complete defeat of Russia that its victory will mean another strategic defeat for the US, which is still suffering from the debacle in Afghanistan.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation, the US and its allies continue to pump billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.