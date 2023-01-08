World

Ex-CIA adviser: US can go stupid because of Russia’s success

MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. The U.S. could be taking a very stupid step in its fight against Russia in Ukraine, former CIA adviser James Rickards wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Reckoning.

“A great danger could arise if the US foolishly continues to escalate to the bitter end to prevent the defeat of Ukraine. I do not predict that this will happen, but the situation may escalate to such an extent that tactical nuclear weapons will be used in desperation,” the statement reads. publications.

According to the author of the article, Biden shows no sign of concessions and recently said that he would supply Ukraine with weapons for as long as it takes.

“On the other hand, Putin won’t back down either…” Rickards notes.

The former CIA adviser believes that Russia has changed tactics in recent months, and is now systematically disabling the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, also destroying weapons supplied to Kyiv by Western countries.

The US has already spent so much money on Ukraine and is so firmly committed to the complete defeat of Russia that its victory will mean another strategic defeat for the US, which is still suffering from the debacle in Afghanistan.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation, the US and its allies continue to pump billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Show More
